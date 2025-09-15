Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,576 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 159.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $604.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

