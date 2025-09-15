D. Scott Neal Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2%

IAU opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

