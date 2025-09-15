Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $218.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $221.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

