Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of UE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. 178,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,194.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

