Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $449.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.