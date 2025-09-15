Next Level Private LLC Acquires 274 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

IBM stock opened at $253.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.