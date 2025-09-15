Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 39,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

