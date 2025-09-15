RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

