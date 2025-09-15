Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $292.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

