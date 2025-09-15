Ransom Advisory Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Ransom Advisory Ltd reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $149,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DE stock opened at $471.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $386.42 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.38 and a 200 day moving average of $490.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

