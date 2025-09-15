Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.39 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

