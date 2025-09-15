Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.