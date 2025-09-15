Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $99.51 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

