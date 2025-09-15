Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $423.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.22. The firm has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

