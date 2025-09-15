Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 67261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

