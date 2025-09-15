Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 95292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.