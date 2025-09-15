Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.46 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 3355689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,387 shares of company stock worth $37,967,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oklo by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.