Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.94 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 90016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Quantum ETF

About Defiance Quantum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 7,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

