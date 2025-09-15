Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.94 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 90016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.
Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.
Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Quantum ETF
About Defiance Quantum ETF
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
