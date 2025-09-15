Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 23656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

