Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 554347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weibo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

