Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 146.5% in August

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,200 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Datasea Price Performance

Shares of DTSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 7,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Datasea to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

