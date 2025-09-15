First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,100 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CAAA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.68. 6,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000.

About First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

