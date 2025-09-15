ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 30.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 30.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.35 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.25). 38,553,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 8,294,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.98 ($0.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,044.94 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

