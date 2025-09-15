First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in August

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

