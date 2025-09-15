Short Interest in Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Increases By 141.2%

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,551. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

