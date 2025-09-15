SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Short Interest Up 142.9% in August

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $395,321,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $336,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,351,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 547,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,109. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $72.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

