Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $754.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

