Hickory Point Bank & Trust Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $306.88 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.44. The firm has a market cap of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

