Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.05 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

