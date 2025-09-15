Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0%

Cigna Group stock opened at $302.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $312.10.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.76.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

