Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

