Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 827 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $274.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.13 and its 200 day moving average is $250.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

