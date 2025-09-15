Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

