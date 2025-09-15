Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,732 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 352,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 950,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

