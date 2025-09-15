Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $143.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

