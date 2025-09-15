Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

