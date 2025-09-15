Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

