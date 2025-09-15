Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.42. 32,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

