TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,548. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 12,517.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Lantheus by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 90,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lantheus by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

