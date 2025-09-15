Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.81. 59,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,526. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

