Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,778. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

