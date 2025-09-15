Evercore ISI Boosts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $32.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. 47,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,821. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 1,989,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,089,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,067 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,485,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 413,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

