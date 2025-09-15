NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

