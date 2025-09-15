Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

