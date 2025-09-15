Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

