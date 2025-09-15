Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.0588.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.