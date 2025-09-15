Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 28,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $241.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $242.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

