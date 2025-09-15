Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.94 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

