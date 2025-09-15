Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $604.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $605.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

