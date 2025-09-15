Contrasting Allete (NYSE:ALE) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) and Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Allete’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 63.80% -2.32% -1.38% Allete 11.98% 5.71% 2.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenon and Allete”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $774.30 million 3.00 $597.67 million $3.20 13.92 Allete $1.53 billion 2.39 $179.30 million $3.17 19.89

Kenon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allete. Kenon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allete, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allete has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Allete pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kenon pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Allete pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Allete has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kenon and Allete, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allete 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Allete shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Allete shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allete beats Kenon on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. Kenon Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers. Further, it owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. Additionally, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,200 megawatts of wind energy generation facility, as well as involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. It owns and operates 162 substations with a total capacity of 9,980 megavolt amperes. The company serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

